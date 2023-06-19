‘Drinkflation’ comes for the British pint. Brewers sell weaker beer but don’t cut prices

Brewer Greene King has cut the alcohol content of its Old Speckled Hen pale ale to 4.8% from 5%.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Brewers in the United Kingdom are cutting the alcohol content — but not the price — of several of their most popular beers in what’s been described as another example of “shrinkflation.”

Greene King, a major UK brewer and pub chain, has cut the ABV, or alcohol content, of its popular Old Speckled Hen pale ale to 4.8% from 5%, a spokesperson for Greene King told CNN.