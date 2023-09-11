(CNN) — DraftKings issued an apology Monday after offering a 9/11-themed bet in its app.

The wager, bearing the title “Never Forget,” was a parlay bet that the New York Mets, New York Yankees and New York Jets would win their respective games on Monday, September 11, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter, now called X, and confirmed by a DraftKings spokesperson. “Bet on these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11,” the offering read. A parlay bet combines multiple wagers into one single bet.