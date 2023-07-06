Dow tumbles on red-hot US job market

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 06, 2023 in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Stocks tumbled on Thursday after fresh data signaled that the labor market remains piping hot, heightening concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 453 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.3%.