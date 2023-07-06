Dow tumbles on red-hot US job market

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 06, 2023 in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Stocks tumbled on Thursday after fresh data signaled that the labor market remains piping hot, heightening concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow dropped 372 points, or 1.1%, by mid-afternoon Thursday, after falling nearly 500 points earlier in the trading session. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.9%.