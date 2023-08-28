DOT issues largest-ever fine to American Airlines for tarmac delays

American Airlines is fined for keeping passengers waiting on board airplanes during hours-long delays.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — American Airlines is facing the largest-ever fine for keeping passengers waiting on board airplanes during hours-long delays.

The Department of Transportation is levying the $4.1 million fine, “the largest civil penalty that the Department has ever assessed” it said in a statement, for lengthy tarmac delays of 43 flights that impacted more than 5,800 passengers. The flights occurred between 2018 and 2021.