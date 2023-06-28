New York (CNN) — Some DoorDash drivers are fed up with the unpredictable delivery business: Some orders can take longer than expected due to circumstances outside of workers’ control. The company said it has a solution.

DoorDash will begin offering its delivery drivers hourly pay, the company said Wednesday, to help make sure workers have a better sense of how much they’ll earn per shift. The new payment model comes just after DoorDash criticized New York City’s minimum wage for app drivers.