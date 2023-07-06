(CNN) — Food delivery platforms DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats are challenging in court New York City’s new minimum wage law for app food delivery workers.

All three companies sued the city, maintaining that the law would hurt delivery workers more than help them. DoorDash and Grubhub filed a suit jointly to the Supreme Court of the State of New York, while Uber — the parent company of Uber Eats — filed its lawsuit separately.