Door manufacturing company to bring 80 jobs from Illinois to Beloit

iStock / akurtz

BELOIT, Wis. - A residential door manufacturing company is relocating from Illinois to Beloit, and bringing about 80 jobs to Wisconsin as part of a $16 million expansion, according to a release.

Seal-Rite Door designs and fabricates high-performance residential doors, officials said. The company, a subsidiary of Palmer-Donavin Manufacturing Co., will open a state-of-the-art facility in Beloit to accommodate its growing business.

“Our new location will benefit our business and the customers we serve, as well as provide us with the opportunity to expand our pre-finished door business using the latest technology to further enhance the quality of our products,” Ron Calhoun, president and CEO of Palmer-Donavin, said in the release. “This is a significant milestone for the future Seal-Rite, and we look forward to our success and continued growth in Beloit. We are excited about working together with the local community to find the skilled workforce necessary to make that a reality.”

Seal-Rite is relocating to a facility that will have state-of-the-art equipment that will help increase efficiency and improve overall production to position the company for future growth, according to the release. Those capabilities are unavailable at the current location, which the company was at for 15 years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded Seal-Rite up to $250,000 in state tax credits over the next three years for relocating to Wisconsin, officials said. The actual amount of credits the company will receive is contingent on the number of jobs created during that time.

The new facility will be located at the northeast corner of Willowbrook and State Line roads in the Wisconsin Stateline Industrial Park, according to the release.

