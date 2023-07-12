Domino’s shares soar after striking a surprise deal

Domino's can be soon ordered on Uber Eats in the US.

 Courtesy Domino's Pizza

New York (CNN) — Domino’s Pizza has long been a holdout of using third-party delivery apps in the United States. But now, the pizza chain has struck a deal with one of the world’s largest food delivery services.

Customers can soon order Domino’s full menu on Uber Eats and Postmates, with a partnership announced Monday that is scheduled to roll out nationwide by the end of the year.