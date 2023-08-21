Domino’s Pizza will close all 142 stores in Russia

Delivery vehicles stand outside a Domino's Pizza store in Moscow, Russia, in 2011.

 Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Domino’s Pizza will close all its outlets in Russia, becoming one of the first major Western fast-food chains to exit the country since McDonald’s and Starbucks left more than a year ago.

DP Eurasia — the company that owns franchise rights for the Domino’s Pizza brand in Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia — said Monday that it would file for bankruptcy for its Russian unit, DPRussia.