New York (CNN) — Domino’s is still suffering declines in its delivery business. One solution? More cars.

Delivery is a key part of Domino’s business, and the chain has tried to stay away from third party aggregators like DoorDash, which give restaurants access to its online platforms and drivers for a fee, in order to maintain control over its operations. But between a shortage of drivers and customers cutting back as prices rise, the chain’s delivery business has been flagging for over a year. And so it finally caved, announcing in July that it would partner with Uber Eats and Postmates to help boost sales.