(CNN) — Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Newsmax over the right-wing network’s airing of 2020 election lies is scheduled to go to trial in late September 2024, a Delaware judge decided.

Dominion sued Newsmax in the wake of the 2020 election over the network’s on-air promotion of the false claim that the voting technology company rigged the election against then-President Donald Trump by flipping millions of votes to Joe Biden. The network denies wrongdoing.