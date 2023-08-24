Dollar Tree said theft is such a problem it will start locking up items or stop selling them altogether

A Dollar Tree store in Washington, DC, US, on Aug. 21. Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on August 24.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Dollar Tree had a miserable quarter, and company management is chalking it up to a mix of factors: changing consumer demands on top of higher prices for fuel and electricity … and theft.

The company’s chief executive and chief financial officer homed in on that last one on a call with Wall Street analysts Thursday.