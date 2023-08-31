Dollar General shares tumble after it cuts forecasts, blaming a spending slump and theft

A Dollar General convenience store sign is seen on March 16 in Austin, Texas. Dollar General reported mixed quarterly earnings, with its fourth quarter falling short of analysts expectations.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Dollar General slashed its sales and profit outlook for the year on Thursday, blaming headwinds including weaker consumer spending on non-essential purchases and increasing theft.

Dollar General shares tumbled nearly 17% in pre-market trading Thursday.