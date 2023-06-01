Dollar General shareholders vote to review safety policies after 49 deaths in a decade

A woman walks by a Dollar General store on December 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Dollar General investors approved a resolution Wednesday to create an independent audit of the chain’s safety policies because of violence at stores and millions of dollars in fines for workplace safety violations.

The third-party audit should evaluate “management and business practices that contribute to an unsafe or violent environment” the resolution said. It said that “understaffing and poor security measures at Dollar General stores may also contribute to increased risk of gun violence to staff and communities.”