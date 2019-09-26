BREAKING NEWS

Division of Wisconsin-based small appliance motor co. to shut down plant in Tennessee

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:08 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:08 AM CDT

ERWIN, Tenn. - Officials say a company that manufactures small appliance motors is shutting down a plant in northeast Tennessee in the next year.

The Johnson City Press reports the move will displace more than 120 workers at Morrill Motors, a division of the Wisconsin-based Regal Beloit company.

Regal Beloit Vice President Robert Cherry said the Erwin plant's production will either be outsourced or transferred to other facilities by next September. He said the closure was part of a restructuring that positions the company for long-term success.

Unicoi County Economic Development Board Director Tyler Engle says work is beginning to assist affected workers with learning new job skills.

Morrill Motors has been manufacturing small appliance motors in Erwin for 73 years. The company was purchased by Regal Beloit in 2007.

 

