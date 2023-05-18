Disney is scrapping plans for a new $1 billion Florida campus

Visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom as Walt Disney World in September 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Disney is scrapping plans to build a new campus in Florida.

 Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Disney on Thursday upped the ante in its battle with Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and it cost his state 2,000 white-collar jobs.

Disney is scrapping plans to build a $1 billion office complex in Florida, citing “changing business conditions,” according to a memo provided by a Disney spokesperson.