New York (CNN) — Disney CEO Bob Iger said his company will be “expansive” in its thinking about the future of its linear TV networks, acknowledging that a sale remains an option.

In CNBC interview Thursday, Iger said that Disney has to be “open minded and objective about the future of the business,” adding that networks like these “may not be core to Disney.” Disney owns several linear TV channels, including ABC, FX, National Geographic and Freeform.