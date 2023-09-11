Disney and Charter Spectrum end cable blackout of channels like ESPN

(CNN) — Disney and Charter Communications announced on Monday that the companies struck an agreement to end a closely watched carriage dispute, a move that will restore access to channels like ESPN and ABC to the nation’s second largest cable television provider’s nearly 15 million subscribers.

As part of the agreement, Disney will provide the advertiser-supported offering of Disney+ to select Charter television packages. ESPN+ will be included for more premium subscriptions, as will ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service.