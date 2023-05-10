Disney aims for more profits at Disney+ with more ads, less content, higher fees

A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort is seen here in March 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Disney reported a drop in adjusted quarterly profits, even as it trimmed losses on its streaming business.

 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy

Disney laid out the profit plan for Disney+ streaming service on its investor call after reporting its most recent quarterly results, and it's likely not going to make its customers very happy. It entails cutting back on the content offered, selling more ads and charging higher subscription fees.

For investors, the news out of streaming was good news.