(CNN) — The Walt Disney Company agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the entertainment giant of “deceptive business practices” in regard to its Disneyland annual pass program, according to a court filing Thursday.

The federal lawsuit filed in California alleged that some of Disneyland’s “Magic Key” annual pass-holders were unable to make park reservations on certain days in 2021, despite being promised “no blockout dates” for entry at the Anaheim, California parks.