A prominent disinformation researcher who became the target of Fox News last year filed a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing network on Wednesday, accusing it of a "malicious campaign of destruction" and adding to the channel's growing legal problems.

The researcher, Nina Jankowicz, briefly served in the Biden administration as head of the now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, which was housed in the Department of Homeland Security. The advisory board, which had no real authority, was tasked with countering misinformation.