DirecTV and Nexstar agree to deal ending blackout after more than 75 days

DirecTV satellite dishes are seen on an apartment roof in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken May 18, 2014.

 Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

(CNN) — DirecTV and Nexstar announced Monday that they had largely resolved a bitter carriage dispute that had left millions of the satellite carrier’s subscribers unable to access local television giant Nexstar’s large array of channels.

The deal to restore more than 170 Nexstar-owned stations across the country, as well as the cable news network NewsNation, comes one day after the stations’ owner agreed to temporarily restore the signals to DirecTV’s subscribers as the second week of the NFL season kicked off, adding new pressure on the two sides to reach an agreement.