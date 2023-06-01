Diddy is suing the co-owner of his tequila for racial discrimination

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is suing Diageo for racial discrimination, claiming that the spirits company that produces DeLeón — the tequila he co-owns with the company — failed to market DeLeón on par with its other brands, including Don Julio and George Clooney’s Casamigos brands.

In a lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Combs said that Diageo “kneecapped DeLeon’s sales growth for nearly a decade” because the company considered it a “Black” brand and marketed it to only “urban customers.” The suit also alleges that Diageo also neglected marketing for Ciroc, Diddy’s vodka brand he also co-owns with the company.