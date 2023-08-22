Dick’s Sporting Goods blames ‘increasingly serious’ theft problem for profit plunge

Dick’s Sporting Goods warned Tuesday that retail theft is damaging its business and would lead to lower annual profits.

New York (CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods warned Tuesday that retail theft is damaging its business and would lead to lower annual profits.

The sporting goods and athletic clothing seller reported second-quarter results Tuesday morning that included a 23% drop in profit, despite sales that rose 3.6% in the period. Shares of Dick’s (DKS) plunged nearly 22% Tuesday.