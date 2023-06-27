Diageo ends its 15-year partnership with Diddy following lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, in New York City.

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Spirits maker Diageo has cut ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs, ending a lucrative 15-year partnership that recently culminated in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

The music mogul charged that Diageo had neglected and underpromoted his DeLeón tequila, dismissing it as an “urban” product in its marketing, in a suit filed last month.