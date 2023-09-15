Despite rising gas prices, Americans feel more optimistic about inflation’s future

A customer looks at LG washing machines and dryers at a RC Willey home furnishings store in Draper, Utah, US, on Monday, Aug. 28.

 George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Rising gas prices haven’t taken their toll on the American consumer just yet, amid growing optimism that inflation is easing, according to the latest consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan.

The university’s latest consumer survey released Friday showed that Americans’ expectation of inflation rates in the year ahead fell to a 3.1% rate in September, down from 3.5% in the prior month, marking “the lowest since March 2021 and just above the 2.3-3.0% range seen in the two years prior to the pandemic,” according to a statement.