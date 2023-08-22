(CNN) — Allies of Ron DeSantis have fired another shot at the Walt Disney Company as the Florida governor’s long-standing rivalry with the media company heats up again.

DeSantis’ recently appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, set up to oversee the 47-square-mile district that contains Walt Disney World Resort, submitted a complaint to the state’s Inspector General, accusing the previous Disney oversight board, which was disbanded earlier this year, of doling out “unethical benefits and perks.”