The United States isn't the only country that puts a limit on how much money its government is allowed to borrow. But it is the only nation regularly pushed to the brink of a political and economic crisis as a result.

President Joe Biden will host Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday for a critical meeting on raising the US debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if a deal isn't reached soon, the United States could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1.