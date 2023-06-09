Deciding what to do when your employer changes the rules on remote work

If you’ve organized your life around a fully remote or highly flexible hybrid work schedule over the past three years, it can feel jarring if your employer decides to change the rules on remote work and require or enforce more on-site attendance.

 Damircudic/E+/Getty Images

When that happens, employees face a tough decision.