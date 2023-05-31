Washington, DC (CNN) — President Joe Biden and House Republicans have finally agreed on a deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling, including changes to the federal budget in a number of areas. Analysts say the agreement could have only marginal effects on the US economy.

That’s based on various estimates showing that government spending will be only slightly pared back over the two years of the deal, creating a small effect on overall economic output as measured by gross domestic product, including a limited number of job losses.