New York (CNN) — LGBTQ dating app Grindr ended its remote work policies and forced employees to relocate. Nearly half of its staff left.

In early August, Grindr announced a return-to-office mandate. The policy gave workers two weeks to choose between relocating to their respective team’s newly assigned “hub” city to work in-person twice a week or leave the company with severance, according to the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

CNN’s Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this article.