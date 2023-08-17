(CNN) — Prominent restaurateur and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer announced he will be closing two New York City restaurants located in a hotel which has been repurposed as a shelter for the city’s growing migrant population.

The Redbury Hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood began housing migrants earlier this month in a partnership with the city. Roughly 100,000 migrants have entered the city since last spring, and the crisis has cost the city nearly $3.6 billion this fiscal year according to Mayor Eric Adams.

– Celina Tebor, Mark Morales, Kyle Almond contributed to this story