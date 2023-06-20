London (CNN) — Kwon Do-hyeong, also known as Do Kwon, the disgraced former crypto boss who is wanted in the United States and South Korea on fraud and other charges, has been sentenced to four months in prison in Montenegro.

A court in the southern European country sentenced Do Kwon and another South Korean national, Han Chang-Joon, Monday to four months behind bars after they were found guilty of falsifying documents, a spokesperson for the Basic Court in Podgorica told CNN. According to Reuters, Han was previously the finance officer of Terraform Labs, a blockchain platform founded by Kwon.