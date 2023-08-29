Crypto assets soar as US court clears a path for bitcoin ETFs

 Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The value of crypto assets surged Tuesday after a US court cleared a path for the nation’s first bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

The ruling is a breakthrough moment for crypto investors and a setback for the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been trying to rein in the digital asset industry.