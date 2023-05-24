Credit rating agency warns it may downgrade US debt rating, driving up costs

The U.S. Capitol Dome is seen during on April 17 in Washington, DC. A deadlocked Congress that has taken America to the brink of default could jeopardize the United States’ perfect credit rating.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A deadlocked Washington that has taken America to the brink of default could jeopardize the United States’ perfect credit rating, Fitch said in a stern warning Wednesday.

The credit ratings agency placed top-ranked US credit on rating watch negative, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the current debt ceiling debate and the possibility of a first-ever default.

- CNN’s Matt Egan and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report