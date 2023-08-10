Credit card and car loan delinquencies pass pre-Covid levels as consumers get squeezed

 PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — More Americans are failing to make payments on their credit cards and auto loans, another sign of rising financial pressure on consumers.

New credit card and auto loan delinquencies have now surpassed pre-Covid levels, according to a Wednesday report issued by Moody’s Investors Service.