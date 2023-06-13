CPI report: US inflation is coming back down to Earth

A pedestrian carries shopping bags in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on March 22.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Minneapolis (CNN) — US inflation is leaving those sky-high days behind: Consumer prices in May rose at the slowest annual pace since March 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge that measures price changes for a basket of goods and services, increased 4% for the year ending in May.