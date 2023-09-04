Hong Kong (CNN) — Investors in embattled Chinese property giant Country Garden are breathing a collective sigh of relief Monday, after it reportedly won approval from local creditors to delay repayments on a maturing bond, averting the threat of a default — at least for a few days.

It was the first debt extension the firm has secured since its liquidity crisis became public last month and offers a temporary reprieve for China’s real estate industry, which has been gripped by fears that Country Garden’s debt woes would spill over to its peers and ripple through the economy.