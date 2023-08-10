Consumer prices rose by 3.2% annually in July, picking up for the first time in 13 months

A person pumps gas at a Shell gas station on August 3 in Austin, Texas. Gas stations around the country have boosted prices by an average of 26 cents a gallon over the past month as irregular temperatures have made fuel-making more challenging due to the slowing of cooling processes needed to refine crude oil.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — For the first time in more than 12 months, the pace of consumer price hikes accelerated on an annual basis.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% for the year through July, up from June’s 3% annual increase, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.