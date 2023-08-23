Washington, DC (CNN) — The conservative activist behind the Supreme Court case that struck down affirmative action in college admissions this year is suing two international law firms for providing diversity fellowships.

The two lawsuits filed by the American Alliance for Equal Rights this week against law firms Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster allege that the diversity fellowships they offer “are expressly refusing to contract with certain applicants based on their race and ethnicity,” according to a statement from the group. The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Dallas and Miami.