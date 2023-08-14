‘Complete meltdown’: Driverless cars in San Francisco stall causing a traffic jam

A Cruise autonomous taxi is pictured here in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — San Francisco residents were caught off guard this weekend after Cruise self-driving cars caused a traffic jam, according to social media posts. The obstruction came a few days after California regulators approved robotaxi companies to operate their driverless cars 24/7 throughout the city.

Videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, show at least 10 Cruise vehicles not moving with their hazard lights blinking in the city’s North Beach neighborhood, near where the Outside Lands music festival was happening. One account, FriscoLive415, said the incident was a “complete meltdown.”

CNN’s Nadia Bidarian contributed to this report.