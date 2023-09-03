(CNN) — The economic relationship between the US and China is mutually beneficial and opening lines of communication is key to maintaining it, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Raimondo concluded a four-day visit to the world’s second-largest economic power last week. She is the fourth cabinet member to visit China this year and the first commerce secretary to visit China in five years. The crux of her trip was engaging in an open dialogue while maintaining a tough stance.