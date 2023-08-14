Coinbase launches independent pro-crypto policy group

New York (CNN) — Coinbase is launching an independent nonprofit organization for advancing pro-crypto legislation through Congress, hoping to build on recent legislative and legal wins for the digital asset industry.

The Stand with Crypto Alliance is America’s first independent advocacy group for the crypto community, Coinbase says.