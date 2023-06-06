For this new flavor, called Coca-Cola Ultimate, the soda maker partnered with Riot Games, which publishes the multi-player online battle arena game League of Legends. Ultimate will be available in US and Canadian stores starting June 12 for a limited time, in regular and zero sugar varieties. Globally, it’s available just in zero sugar and is rolling out this week.
As in most of those cases (Marshmello’s flavor had notes of strawberry and watermelon) Coca-Cola won’t share what Ultimate is actually supposed to taste like.
“We’re never really going to answer that question” in a “straightforward” way, said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca-Cola. “They’re mystery flavors,” she noted. But they always have to taste like Coke. “The flavor profile is always, we say, 85 to 90% Coke. And then that 10 to 15% twist of something unexpected.”
Ultimate is supposed to offer drinkers the taste of “experience points,” which are earned by League of Legends players based on how much time they spend playing the game, according to a company statement announcing the product.
The flavors are not designed to become permanent offerings, noted CEO James Quincey during the Redburn CEO conference in November. Instead, they’re supposed to help build buzz around the company’s core product.
“They’re more engaging and more interesting, demonstrably, than a flavor, a Coke with vanilla or something,” he said. “Testing the boundaries … that’s about engagement with consumers.”
Coca-Cola’s marketing approach seems to be working. In the first quarter, trademark Coca-Cola grew across all geographic regions, according to the company, thanks in part to interest from the coveted Gen Z market.
“If I were to take the US … we can see that the growth in the Coke franchise is not just being driven by increased recruitment, but increased engagement and recruitment of Gen Z,” he said.
The flavors are also a way to reach people online, in games and beyond.
Virtual experiments
The limited-time offerings have been paired with virtual experiences. Starlight’s can featured a QR code that granted customers access to a holographic Ava Max concert. Dreamworld drinkers could buy virtual merchandise for their online avatars.
“The digital component … is really at the heart of what Creations is,” said Vlad.
With the platform, Coca-Cola is leaning into music and gaming — which has long proved fertile ground for beverage companies.
And the relationship between Riot and Coca-Cola is deeper than the limited-edition flavor. The two companies announced a multi-year partnership in March of last year, and had previously partnered from 2014-2016.
With Creations, Coca-Cola is able to market to gamers in more ways.
Ultimate, naturally, has ties to League of Legends. Players can earn Ultimate-themed emotes — kind of like in-game reaction Bitmoji — when they achieve certain goals in the game. A QR code on the bottle directs people to an Ultimate Instagram filter.
Ultimate is “the crown jewel of our ongoing and evolving partnership,” said Eric Krause, global head of marketing for League of Legends Games at Riot Games.