Coach and Versace’s parent companies are combining in an $8.5 billion deal

Black Friday shoppers wait to enter the Coach store at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 25, 2022. Tapestry Inc., which owns Kate Spade and Coach, announced that it’s acquiring Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors and Versace.

 Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Michael Kors and Kate Spade are about to become siblings.

Tapestry Inc., which owns Kate Spade and Coach, announced Thursday that it’s acquiring Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors and Versace. The $8.5 billion deal could help them better compete against their higher-end European rivals.