Co-working spaces are getting weird

Work-from-yurt?

 Courtesy Radious

New York (CNN) — At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody wanted to work full time in the office. Three years later, many of those same people have soured on working full time at home.

Enter the co-working space, which allows for a bit of everything. But it’s not the glass-walled, craft beer-serving WeWork spaces you may remember from pre-pandemic times.