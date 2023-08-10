The founder and former CEO of Russia’s largest internet company, Arkady Volozh, has slammed Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” war in Ukraine, becoming one of the most prominent Russian businessmen to express criticism of what Russia still calls euphemistically its “special military operation.”

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past year, and especially a lot of them came up this week. I would like to clarify my position,” he said in a statement released to the media.