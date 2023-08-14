CNN announces sweeping new lineup ahead of 2024 election

 CNN

New York (CNN) — CNN on Monday announced a sweeping new lineup, elevating a new generation of rising stars to key time slots as it seeks to improve lackluster ratings and reboot its programming ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The dramatic changes, which inject an added boost of diversity to the programming slate and will roll out in the coming weeks, are some of the most wide-ranging in the cable news landscape in years and represent a new chapter for CNN. The network has been aiming to reverse its fortunes after a tumultuous run under former chief executive Chris Licht, who was fired earlier this year after only a little more than a year on the job.