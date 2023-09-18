Clorox products in short supply after cyberattack

Clorox said a cyberattack is disrupting operations.

New York (CNN) — A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations, hampering its ability to make its cleaning materials, Clorox said Monday.

Clorox said some of its products are now in short supply as it has struggled to meet consumer demand during the disruption. Clorox didn’t specify which of its products are affected.